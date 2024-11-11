Gautam Gambhir puts faith in KL Rahul ahead of IND vs AUS 1st Test: ‘If Rohit is not there…’

Gautam Gambhir lauded KL Rahul's adaptability in batting positions as the Indian team prepares for the Border Gavaskar Trophy. He indicated that Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran are the main options to replace Rohit Sharma if he is unavailable for the first Test.

Livemint
Updated11 Nov 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Colombo: India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and players KL Rahul and Virat Kohli during a practice session on the eve of the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, in Colombo, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI08_01_2024_000354A)
Colombo: India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir and players KL Rahul and Virat Kohli during a practice session on the eve of the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, in Colombo, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI08_01_2024_000354A)(PTI)

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul ahead of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy match in Perth. Gambhir also confirmed that Rahul could be one of the options the team management considers if captain Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the Perth Test.

Speaking at a press conference before departing for Australia, Gambhir highlighted Rahul’s versatility, noting his ability to fit anywhere in the batting lineup as needed by the team

“KL Rahul can bat in the top order, he can bat at 3, he can play at 6 - so you need a lot of talent to do all these jobs & he keeps in ODIs - imagine how many countries have players like KL and he is one of the options if Rohit is not available,” Gambhir said

Meanwhile, Gambhir also confirmed that Abhimanyu Easwaran and KL Rahul are the two options considered by team management in case Rohit is not available to open during 1st Test. He said, “There is KL (Rahul) there. There’s Abhimanyu Easwaran there. So, we will take a call closer to the first Test match if Rohit is not available. It’s not that there are no options. There are quite a lot of options in the squad,”

No clarity on Rohit playing 1st Test:

Meanwhile, Gambhir declined to confirm whether Rohit Sharma will be available for the Perth Test. He said, 'There is no confirmation on Rohit as of now; hopefully, he will play. We will let you know before the series.'

The Indian head coach also praised Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma despite their recent rough patch. He referred to Rohit and Kohli as ‘tough men’ who have done a lot for Indian cricket and will continue to do so in the future.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsGautam Gambhir puts faith in KL Rahul ahead of IND vs AUS 1st Test: ‘If Rohit is not there…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    822.00
    01:03 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    16.3 (2.02%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.65
    01:03 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -1.9 (-1.29%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    224.95
    01:03 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    2.95 (1.33%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    850.75
    01:03 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    7.5 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    577.05
    12:57 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    8.2 (1.44%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.80
    12:57 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    0.05 (0.02%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    729.25
    12:57 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -3.8 (-0.52%)

    Page Industries share price

    47,529.25
    12:52 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -458.55 (-0.96%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Asian Paints share price

    2,550.30
    12:57 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -218.95 (-7.91%)

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,899.00
    12:56 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -156.8 (-7.63%)

    Aarti Industries share price

    440.00
    12:57 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -34.75 (-7.32%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    3,650.25
    12:57 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -235.3 (-6.06%)
    More from Top Losers

    Power Finance Corp share price

    484.20
    12:57 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    34.75 (7.73%)

    Biocon share price

    342.95
    12:56 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    21.7 (6.75%)

    Devyani International share price

    179.00
    12:57 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    8.25 (4.83%)

    Swan Energy share price

    545.40
    12:57 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    24.05 (4.61%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,775.00-600.00
      Chennai
      78,781.00-600.00
      Delhi
      78,933.00-600.00
      Kolkata
      78,785.00-600.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.