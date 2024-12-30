The Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024 has already seen its fair share of controversies. Broadcasters Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar are promoting the India vs Australia Test series with the hashtag #ToughestRivalry.
The hosts have taken a 2-1 lead in the series as emotions go high. Let’s take a look at some major controversies this year.
KL Rahul’s controversial dismissal in the 1st Test against Australia sparked debate. The third umpire overturned the on-field “not out” decision despite inconclusive evidence on UltraEdge, showing a spike near the bat. This incident raised concerns about technology accuracy and highlighted the series’ contentious umpiring decisions.
During the Adelaide pink-ball Test, Mohammed Siraj dismissed Travis Head, who had scored a century, and gave him an aggressive send-off. Head responded, leading to a heated exchange. Umpires intervened, and both players were fined and given demerit points for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.
Virat Kohli faced criticism for two incidents in the fourth Test: a heated exchange with Australian debutant Sam Konstas, resulting in a fine and a demerit point, and a shoulder-barging incident. The Australian media accused officials of favouring Kohli, questioning the leniency of his punishment.
After the incident, the Australian tabloid Sunday Times sparked controversy with a headline, “Virat I Am Your Father,” alongside Sam Konstas’ photo. Many found it disrespectful toward the cricket legend.
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal sparked controversy in the 4th Test when the third umpire overturned the on-field decision using replays despite a flat Snickometer. Sunil Gavaskar criticised the technology and the umpire’s judgment, leading to strong reactions.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, however, had a different say.
“I don't know how the umpires want to use the technology, but in all fairness, he did touch the ball," Sharma said at the post-match press conference.
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates