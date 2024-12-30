BGT 2024: Major controversies in India vs Australia Test series so far; Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas, Siraj-Head, and more

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024 has already seen its fair share of controversies. Broadcasters Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar are promoting the India vs Australia Test series with the hashtag #ToughestRivalry.

The hosts have taken a 2-1 lead in the series as emotions go high. Let’s take a look at some major controversies this year.

Ind vs Aus 1st Test: KL Rahul's Dismissal KL Rahul’s controversial dismissal in the 1st Test against Australia sparked debate. The third umpire overturned the on-field “not out” decision despite inconclusive evidence on UltraEdge, showing a spike near the bat. This incident raised concerns about technology accuracy and highlighted the series’ contentious umpiring decisions.

Ind vs Aus 2nd Test: Siraj vs Head During the Adelaide pink-ball Test, Mohammed Siraj dismissed Travis Head, who had scored a century, and gave him an aggressive send-off. Head responded, leading to a heated exchange. Umpires intervened, and both players were fined and given demerit points for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

Ind vs Aus 4th Test: Kohli vs Konstas Virat Kohli faced criticism for two incidents in the fourth Test: a heated exchange with Australian debutant Sam Konstas, resulting in a fine and a demerit point, and a shoulder-barging incident. The Australian media accused officials of favouring Kohli, questioning the leniency of his punishment.

After the incident, the Australian tabloid Sunday Times sparked controversy with a headline, “Virat I Am Your Father,” alongside Sam Konstas’ photo. Many found it disrespectful toward the cricket legend.

Ind vs Aus 4th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal sparked controversy in the 4th Test when the third umpire overturned the on-field decision using replays despite a flat Snickometer. Sunil Gavaskar criticised the technology and the umpire’s judgment, leading to strong reactions.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, however, had a different say.

