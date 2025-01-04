‘Naive’: Mark Waugh slams Sam Konstas’ fight with Jasprit Bumrah in IND vs AUS 5th Test, ‘Should’ve minded own business’

Mark Waugh has voiced his concerns about Sam Konstas’ high-energy approach during the ongoing BGT 2025. He believes it may hurt the Australian team more and put undue pressure on the young batter.

“I don’t know whether it is naive enthusiasm or that’s just the way he has always played his game through the juniors and likes to have high energy and get involved in the game, but really there was no need for Sam to get involved there,” Fox Sports quoted the Australian cricket legend as saying.

“I think he should have bit his tongue, and it’s got nothing to do with him actually and it might have broken the concentration of Khawaja,” Waugh said on the clash between Konstas and stand-in India captain Jasprit Bumrah.

While Khawaja was trying to wind down the clock, Konstas appeared overly eager to engage. Waugh remarked that such behaviour could make Konstas a target for opposition players throughout his career.

“I just think he is firing the opposition up. He’s fired up Jasprit. You don’t want to fire him up. I think Sam will reflect on that and think he should’ve minded his own business and say, I have just got to let the bat do the talking,” Waugh added.

On Day 2 of the 5th Test in BGT 2024-25, Konstas scored a quick 23 runs, hitting three boundaries, including an audacious ramp shot off Bumrah. However, his innings was short-lived as Yashasvi Jaiswal caught him off Mohammed Siraj’s bowling.

Kerry O’Keeffe on Sam Konstas Former Australia cricketer Kerry O’Keeffe, speaking on Test Daily, warned that Konstas’ approach might backfire, especially against a bowler like Bumrah. O’Keeffe highlighted the tense atmosphere on Day 1, fuelled by controversial umpiring decisions involving Virat Kohli and Washington Sundar.

