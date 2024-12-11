Amid Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team gearing up for the third Test against Pat Cummins-led Australia, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden had suggested the Indian bowlers to focus on targeting the 'fourth, fifth stump line' while utilising the natural bounce at Gabba pitch.

From Saturday onwards, India and Australia are all set face each other for the third Test match at Brisbane's Gabba in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In the Adelaide pink-ball Test match, Australia defeated India by 1-0 wickets, leveling the series 1-1 after losing the Perth test by 295 runs.

Sharing his insights on dismissing Australian batters at the Gabba, Hayden said, as quoted by Star Sports, "India, when they do get a chance to bowl, they need to rely on hovering in that fourth, fifth stump line a bit more. And most importantly, they need to use their bounce."

According to details, the Gabba pitch is known for its extra bounce, and Hayden suggested that Indian bowlers should capitalise on this natural feature to challenge Australian batters.

Apart from this, Hayden also noted that compared to the pink ball used in the second Test, the red ball would be more familiar to both teams in a traditional Test setting.

"It's a key arsenal as part of a fast bowling unit in Brisbane. The red ball will definitely be more familiar in terms of Test match cricket. Australia have the running with the pink ball, they won so much with it," Hayden said.

For batting unit: Hayden also gave insights not only for the bowling unit but also for the Indian batting unit.

He said, "India must bat better, they must bat for time. They must bat a day of Test match cricket. Under a day, unacceptable. Has to be in that 350 zone."