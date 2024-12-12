BGT 2025: With just a day left for the adrenaline-filled clash of the titans, Rohit Sharma-led Team India landed in Brisbane on Wednesday to face Pat Cummins-led Australia in the third Test match of the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The five-match series is tied, with both teams winning 1 test each, as India won the Perth Test by 295 runs, and Australia were undefeated at Adelaide.

In the second Test of the BGT 2025 at Adelaide, Travis Head's scintillating century, accompanied by brilliant bowling performances from Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins led Australia to a 10-wicket win.

The third match of the BGT 2025 series between Australia and India is scheduled to begin from 14 December at the iconic Gabba stadium in Brisbane.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday shared a clip of Team India travelling from Adelaide to Brisbane via its social media handle. The Indian cricket team appeared in a relaxed mood ahead of the third Test.

Rohit Sharma set to return as opener in Brisbane: Meanwhile, reports appeared that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is set to return as an opener in the third Test against Australia. He batted in the middle-order at No.6 at Adelaide, the first time since 2018. Rohit, however, missed the first Test in Perth due to the birth of his baby boy Ayaan.

Going by the statistics, Rohit hadn't gone past 20 more than twice in his last 12 Test innings, with eight single-digit scores and just one half-century.

Even legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar opined Rohit should open for India at Gabba. “He should return to his regular spot. We should remember why Rahul had opened. He did that because Rohit Sharma was not available for the first Test,” Gavaskar said.