BGT: Australia axes Mitch Marsh for Sydney test, Beau Webster to replace him. Who is he?

Australia has dropped all-rounder Mitch Marsh for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy's deciding fifth Test against India in Sydney. He would be replaced by Beau Webster, who would be making his debut in Test cricket.

Skipper Pat Cummins says, “Mitchy obviously hasn't quite got the runs or wickets he would have liked this series and felt like it was time for a freshen up.”

“Beau's been with the squad and been great.”

"It's a shame for Mitchy because we know how much he brings to the team, but we feel like now is a good time for Beau to get a chance."

Advertisement

Marsh’s Test career faced uncertainty after a poor series with both bat and ball. Since his 2014 debut, he struggled for consistency and was sidelined with Cameron Green’s rise. He returned to the Test team after Green was ruled out following spinal surgery.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant’s likely to be dropped from India XI for Sydney test

Noting that Marsh took the news well, Cummins said, "He was totally understanding. I think his words were, 'I'm not necessarily blindsided.'

“He knows he hasn't scored the runs or (taken) wickets he would have liked so that makes you vulnerable.”

Advertisement

Who is Tasmanian Webster? Tasmanian Webster, 31, has toiled for years in Sheffield Shield cricket and will be Australia's third debutant in the series.

Teenage opener Sam Konstas was called up for the fourth Test in Melbourne, in place of Nathan McSweeney who had made his debut in the first Test in Perth but had a poor run and was dumped after the third in Brisbane.

Konstas announced himself with a quickfire 60, audaciously ramping India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah for a six.

Advertisement

Also Read | BGT 2024: Major controversies in India vs Australia Test series so far

Webster can bowl pace and off-spin and was considered a better option in case left-armer quick Starc has any issues.