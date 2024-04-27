‘Bhagwan hawale’: R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal sound ‘SOS’ alarm after PBKS' record breaking win against KKR
Punjab Kings' victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens included a record-breaking T20 run chase, with 42 sixes and all openers scoring over 50 runs. Bowlers like R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal expressed worries about the high-scoring trend in IPL 2024 season.
In a high-scoring affair, Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets at the iconic Eden Garden stadium on Friday, with Shashank Singh and Jonny Bairstow leading the way. PBKS also broke the record for the highest successful run chase in T20 history, surpassing the 261-run mark with 8 balls to spare.