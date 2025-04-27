Bhangra break after horrible mix-up: Junior cricketers celebrate runout with team dance; watch viral video

Cricket can be tense, thrilling, sometimes downright chaotic. But every now and then, you get a moment of pure joy.

That’s exactly what happened when a group of junior cricketers managed a comical mix-up between the wickets.

Instead of neatly swapping ends while running between the wickets, both players of the batting team ended up at the non striker's end at the same time leading to an avoidable runout.

The fielding side erupted into a full-blown Bhangra routine led by the wicketkeeper - who still hadn't broken the stumps mind you - as the players flailed their arms and kicked their legs in the air in celebration.

Short of props and a stage, these kids still gave their “performance” everything they had. Watch here:

Viral sensation The clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter), has racked up more than 1 million views since being posted. Social media users couldn’t get enough of the sheer enthusiasm. Comments rolled in with one saying, “This is what childhood is about!” while another said, “Forget the World Cup—this is cricket gold!”.

More reactions Take a look at some more reactions from social media:

Indian fans will remember that they have seen the Bhangra on a cricket field only not too long ago.

After India won the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean in 2024, Virat Kohli led the celebrations with his favourite dance moves. Watch:

Legal runout? While the junior cricketers of the fielding side did a great job with the Bhangra, should the dismissal been allowed?

No, and here's why: The wicketkeeper, in his excitement while breaking into the Bhangra, kicked the stumps and dislodged the bails with his legs before he did so with his gloves.