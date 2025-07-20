‘Bharat First’: EaseMyTrip's official statement as Indian players opt out of India-Pak clash at Legends Championship

Travel-tech platform EaseMyTrip has issued an official statement addressing its involvement in the World Championship of Legends (WCL). The company confirmed that although it entered into a five-year sponsorship agreement with WCL two years ago, it has decided not to associate with or participate in any matches that involve the Pakistan team.

The travel tech platform emphasised that its position has always been clear. EaseMyTrip supports the India Champions and stands firmly by the team. However, the company maintains that it does not support or promote any match that includes Pakistan.

EaseMyTrip reaffirmed its commitment to Team India, expressing its desire to see the cup brought home.

What did EaseMyTrip say? On Sunday, in a post on X, EaseMyTrip wrote, “Despite entering into a 5-year sponsorship agreement with the World Championship of Legends (WCL) two years ago, our stance has always been clear--EaseMyTrip will not be associated with or participate in any WCL match involving Pakistan. We proudly continue to support the India Champions and stand firmly by our team. However, as a matter of principle, we do not support or promote any match that includes Pakistan. This position was communicated unambiguously to the WCL team from the beginning. EaseMyTrip supports Team India, but will not engage in any match featuring Pakistan. Let's bring the cup home. Bharat First. Always.”

India-Pak clash at Legends Championship called off Meanwhile, the organisers of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) have officially called off the India-Pakistan match and apologised for hurting the sentiments and hopes of people.

In its statement, WCL said that it had announced the India-Pak fixture after a recent volleyball match between the two countries to create happy memories for fans. The tournament says that this may have ended up hurting the feelings of many and caused discomfort to the Indian legends.

In the wake of this, a decision to call off the fixture was taken. WCL further apologised for hurting sentiments.

Earlier, several Indian players like Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan also informed the media that they would not be playing the India-Pakistan game.

In a post on X, Shikhar Dhawan shared an email he had sent to the tournament organisers, stating that the decision not to play against Pakistan had been communicated on May 11. The email cited the prevailing geopolitical situation as the reason behind the decision.

In his post, Dhawan said, “Jo kadam 11 May ko liya, uspe aaj bhi waise hi khada hoon. Mera desh mere liye sab kuch hai, aur desh se badhkar kuch nahi hota. (I standby the decision I took on May 11. My country is everything for me and nothing is bigger than the country)”

Set to take place from July 18 to August 2 across Birmingham, Northampton, Leicester, and Leeds, WCL 2025 will showcase legendary cricket stars in a summer extravaganza officially sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).