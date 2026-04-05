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Bhuvneshwar Kumar scripts IPL history in RCB vs CSK thriller; becomes first pacer to reach 200 wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed young CSK batter Ayush Mhatre to claim his 200th IPL wicket, becoming the first fast bowler ever to achieve this landmark.

Aachal Maniyar
Published5 Apr 2026, 10:13 PM IST
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar claims his 200th wicket in IPL history.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar claims his 200th wicket in IPL history.(PTI)
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In a high-voltage Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar etched his name into the record books forever. The 36-year-old right-arm seamer became the first fast bowler in IPL history to claim 200 wickets, achieving the milestone during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) thrilling encounter against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Kumar reached the historic landmark early in CSK’s innings by dismissing young batter Ayush Mhatre. He bowled a sharp, hard-length delivery outside off that rose steeply, cramping the batsman on the pull shot. The mistimed shot resulted in a simple catch by Rajat Patidar, triggering wild celebrations from the RCB dugout and the home crowd. This was Kumar’s 200th IPL scalp in his 192nd match, making him only the second bowler overall to hit the 200-wicket mark after Yuzvendra Chahal.

Also Read | Virat Kohli overtakes Rohit Sharma for huge IPL record during RCB vs CSK

A long journey of skill and reinvention

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s IPL career began with Pune Warriors India in 2011. He later represented Sunrisers Hyderabad and now plays for RCB, where he played a key role in their 2025 title triumph by picking up 17 wickets. Known initially as a swing specialist who dominated power plays, Bhuvi has evolved into a complete T20 bowler. At an age when many pacers slow down, he has adapted his craft, mixing clever variations, cutters, and yorkers with pinpoint accuracy.

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Before this match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar sat on 199 wickets from 191 games, second only to Chahal on the all-time IPL wicket-takers list. No other fast bowler had come close to 200; the next best pacers trail far behind. His economy and ability to bowl in all phases have made him a trusted leader of RCB’s pace attack.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's performance in the RCB vs CSK match

RCB posted a massive total of 250 runs, setting a challenging chase for CSK. In the match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped two more wickets apart from Ayush Mhatre. He dismissed Prashant Veer and Noor Ahmad and ended with strong figures of 41/3 with an economy rate of 10.20.

Looking ahead

With the milestone secured, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will now aim to add more wickets as RCB aim to defend their title. The win against CSK boosted their early campaign momentum.

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Also Read | RCB vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru win by 43 runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have jumped to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 4 points from two wins and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.501. On the other hand, the Chennai Super Kings continue to struggle to register their maiden win of the season. They are at the bottom of the points table with -2.517 from 3 consecutive losses.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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