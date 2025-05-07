Bhuvneshwar Kumar credits Virat Kohli's captaincy for India's Test transformation: ‘He is aggressive and you need that…’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has credited Virat Kohli's captaincy with transforming India's Test side. Kumar, once a mainstay of the Indian team in all three formats, has fallen out of favour with the selectors in recent years amid injury concerns and sometimes poor form.

‘His energy rubbed onto everyone’: Bhuvi lauds Virat Kohli In an episode of RCB podcast, Bhuvneshwar Kumar said, "The way Virat captained in the Test cricket, I will give credit that the way transformation happened - All credit goes to Virat, I think the reason for that is the nature of Virat on the ground, he is agressive, in Test cricket and you need that nature because it goes 5 days - that passion rubbed onto everyone"

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old has also spoken about a possible return to the national team, stating that there is no need for anything special, just a continuation of what he has done in the past.

"And as much as I aim to take this number of wickets or score these number of runs in a season or achieve something, I think if it does not happen, it would lead to disappointment. If someone asks me what do I have to do to get that cap back, to come in the Indian team? I think I have to do what I have been doing till now. I do not need anything special for that. I just need to keep doing those small things that I have done over the years, and I have been doing that. But I do not have anything in my mind, whether I want to go back or not. Whatever comes my way, I will accept it," Bhuvi said in the podcast.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar in IPL 2025: In the ongoing IPL season, Bhuvneshwar has played a significant role for Royal Challengers Bengaluru by bowling inside the powerplay and in the death overs. While there were some questions coming into this IPL season, the veteran pacer has answered them with class, taking 12 wickets in 10 matches so far at an economy rate of 8.92 and a strike rate of 19.