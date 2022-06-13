Bidding frenzy: IPL rights hit 43,050 cr on day one

Bidding for Package A and B will resume on Monday, while bidding for Package C and D will begin only once the process for A and B is over. However, when its turn comes, bidders will likely bid aggressively for Package C, too, which offers non-exclusive digital rights for 18 matches at ₹16 crore per match. This will allow the owner of these rights to stream the opening match, playoffs and some evening matches. “Anyone who wins package A may also want to pair it with Package C as that is where the crucial 18 matches are on offer at ₹16 crore. It’s better than spending on 74 matches when these will get you more than 40% of the viewership. Expect Package C prices to escalate too," said the first person.