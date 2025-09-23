Big blow for India A! Shreyas Iyer pulls out of squad hours before crucial match; reason unknown

Shreyas Iyer has pulled out of the India A squad just hours ahead of the second four-day unofficial Test against Australia A, scheduled to begin Tuesday in Lucknow. Though the official reason for his abrupt departure is not clear but it is believed that he cited personal reasons to the BCCI.

“Yes, Shreyas is taking a break and has returned to Mumbai. He has informed the selectors that he won't be able to play in the second four-day match against Australia A. However, he remains in fray for a spot in the middle-order when the selectors meet to pick the squad for the West Indies series," a source was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Dhruv Jurel to lead India A Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who was Iyer’s deputy in the opening game, will now lead the side in his absence. Iyer’s replacement is yet to be announced.

After impressive Champion's Trophy and IPL campaign, Iyer wasexpected to feature in India’s Asia Cup squad. Iyer had been a standout performer during India’s victorious ODI Champions Trophy campaign earlier this year, finishing as the team’s highest run-scorer with 243 runs in five matches at an average of 48.60.

However, his omission sparked considerable debate and discussion in the media.In the India A game, which ended in a high-scoring draw, he failed to make an impact, being dismissed for just eight.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj, who were picked for the second match, have reached Lucknow for the match. At the time of releasing the squad, the BCCI had said, "KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj will be added to the squad for the 2nd multi-day match and will replace two players in the squad after the 1st multi-day match."

India A Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran, N Jagadeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (Captain & WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj.

