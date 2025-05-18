Big blow for Sunrisers Hyderabad; star opener Travis Head ruled out of Lucknow Super Giants clash due to Covid-19

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been dealth with a severe blow as they are set to lose star opener Travis Head for their next fixture.

The Australian batsman has been ruled out for Monday's clash against the Lucknow Super Giants as he is down with Covid-19.

SRH's head coach Daniel Vettori told reporters: “He had Covid-19, and unfortunately, he couldn’t travel. We’re hopeful of having him back for the next game once he’s fully recovered and cleared to join the squad.”

Travis Head in IPL 2025 Head has been below par in IPL 2025 especially when compared to his heroics last season, where he was instrumental in SRH reaching the final.

In 11 matches this season, Head has scored only 281 runs at an average of 28.10 and a strike rate of 156.11. While he does have two 50+ scores this season, and his strike rate is quiet good, his performance this year is a shadow of his campaign in 2024.

In IPL 2024, he amassed 567 runs from 15 matches at an average of 40.50 and an eye-watering strike rate of 191.55.

SRH in IPL 2025 It's been a poor campaign for the IPL 2016 champions as they have already been eliminated in the race for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

They are currently eighth in the table with a meager 7 points from 11 matches.

However, they can spoil the party for their opponents on Monday as LSG are still in contention for a spot in the playoffs.

The Lucknow franchise are seventh in the standings with 10 points from 11 games and can ill afford a single blip in their final three matches.

Head's absence could be a huge boost for LSG because despite having a lukewarm season in IPL 2025, the swashbuckling Australian has the capacity to take the game away from the Lucknow side.