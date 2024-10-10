Big blow to India! Rohit Sharma unsure to lead squad in a test against Australia for Border Gavaskar series, here’s why

  • Rohit Sharma has cited personal reasons to the BCCI regarding the possibility of him not be a part of either the first test from 22 November in Perth or the second test from 6-10 December at Adelaide.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated10 Oct 2024, 11:29 PM IST
India's Virat Kohli (R) talks to captain Rohit Sharma during the fifth and final day of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur on October 1, 2024. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)
India’s Virat Kohli (R) talks to captain Rohit Sharma during the fifth and final day of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur on October 1, 2024. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (AFP)

With the Indian cricket team all set for travel to Australia for the 5-match Test series, beginning 22 November in Perth, the squad is most likely to India could miss skipper Rohit Sharma for one Test in Australia, reported PTI.

According to the report, Sharma has cited personal reasons to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the possibility of him not be a part of either the first test from 22 November in Perth or the second test from 6-10 December at Adelaide.

Also Read | Gavaskar champions Rohit Sharma’s ’aggressive style’, downplays coach Gambhir

"There isn't any complete clarity about the situation. It is understood that Rohit has intimated to the BCCI that there is a possibility that due to a pressing personal matter, he might have to skip one of the two Tests at the beginning of the series," a BCCI source told PTI.

"In case, the personal issue is sorted before the start of the series, he might play all five Tests. We will get to know more in coming days," he said.

Sharma played both home Tests against Bangladesh, which India won. He will lead the Indian cricket team for the three-test series against New Zealand starting 16 October.

Easwaran to fill Sharma's shoes:

In case, Rohit Sharma misses a Test match in Australia, there is a possibility that the in-form Abhimanyu Easwaran may be his cover. However, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are also players with enough experience in the opening slot.

Also Read | “Gautam Gambhir a khadoos player…”: Rohit Sharma on India head coach change

Abhimanyu Easwaran will also be in Australia with the India A team which he is supposed to lead.

Vice-captain slot:

Even for the test series against Bangladesh, there was no official deputy for Rohit, and there will be no official world for the same during the upcoming Test series against Australia.

"I think we need to understand that we have got a lot of IPL captains in this team. When you talk about the likes of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, hopefully a Yashasvi (Jaiswal) going forward.

"There are a lot of players who have led their franchises," Abhishek Nayar had said.

Now, there are three candidates for the role – Rohit's white ball deputy Gill, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has led India in a Test in England, and keeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

Also Read | Rohit or Dhoni? Watch Shivam Dube’s reply on Kapil Sharma’s show

"I wouldn't look at them as youngsters anymore. Yes, they are youngsters in terms of age and the amount of cricket they have played. But, I think overall, mentally and in their development as a cricketer, I think they have the leadership qualities that are required. You don't need to have a vice-captain that should be designated," Nayar had said when asked about the red-ball vice-captaincy.

"I think overall, the thought process of these youngsters is of a senior player. It's of someone who has played a lot of cricket."

With agency inputs.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 11:29 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsBig blow to India! Rohit Sharma unsure to lead squad in a test against Australia for Border Gavaskar series, here’s why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.65
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.41%)

    Tata Power share price

    465.50
    03:58 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.6 (1%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.35 (1.54%)

    Tata Motors share price

    928.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-1.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    842.05
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    39.6 (4.93%)

    Page Industries share price

    44,249.50
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    346.45 (0.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,810.00
    03:49 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -0.1 (-0.01%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,620.30
    03:52 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -38.4 (-2.32%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Lupin share price

    2,157.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -126.6 (-5.54%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,243.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -62.65 (-4.8%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    585.45
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -22.3 (-3.67%)

    Phoenix Mills share price

    1,665.80
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -63 (-3.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    15,958.00
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    1405.45 (9.66%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,431.10
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    344.95 (8.44%)

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    701.60
    03:53 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    46.15 (7.04%)

    Usha Martin share price

    366.25
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    23.65 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,695.00-760.00
      Chennai
      76,701.00-760.00
      Delhi
      76,853.00-760.00
      Kolkata
      76,705.00-760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.