With the Indian cricket team all set for travel to Australia for the 5-match Test series, beginning 22 November in Perth, the squad is most likely to India could miss skipper Rohit Sharma for one Test in Australia, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, Sharma has cited personal reasons to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the possibility of him not be a part of either the first test from 22 November in Perth or the second test from 6-10 December at Adelaide.

"There isn't any complete clarity about the situation. It is understood that Rohit has intimated to the BCCI that there is a possibility that due to a pressing personal matter, he might have to skip one of the two Tests at the beginning of the series," a BCCI source told PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In case, the personal issue is sorted before the start of the series, he might play all five Tests. We will get to know more in coming days," he said.

Sharma played both home Tests against Bangladesh, which India won. He will lead the Indian cricket team for the three-test series against New Zealand starting 16 October.

Easwaran to fill Sharma's shoes: In case, Rohit Sharma misses a Test match in Australia, there is a possibility that the in-form Abhimanyu Easwaran may be his cover. However, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are also players with enough experience in the opening slot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Abhimanyu Easwaran will also be in Australia with the India A team which he is supposed to lead.

Vice-captain slot: Even for the test series against Bangladesh, there was no official deputy for Rohit, and there will be no official world for the same during the upcoming Test series against Australia.

"I think we need to understand that we have got a lot of IPL captains in this team. When you talk about the likes of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, hopefully a Yashasvi (Jaiswal) going forward. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There are a lot of players who have led their franchises," Abhishek Nayar had said.

Now, there are three candidates for the role – Rohit's white ball deputy Gill, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has led India in a Test in England, and keeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

"I wouldn't look at them as youngsters anymore. Yes, they are youngsters in terms of age and the amount of cricket they have played. But, I think overall, mentally and in their development as a cricketer, I think they have the leadership qualities that are required. You don't need to have a vice-captain that should be designated," Nayar had said when asked about the red-ball vice-captaincy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I think overall, the thought process of these youngsters is of a senior player. It's of someone who has played a lot of cricket."

With agency inputs.