‘Big fight’ with Gautam Gambhir: Former KKR player reveals why Shah Rukh Khan's team released him
'If I hadn't fought with Gambhir in 2013, maybe I would've played for another two or three years,' the former KKR player said.
He scored the winning runs for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team defeated Chennai Super Kings in the final. It was the first time KKR won an IPL trophy. Manoj Tiway’s stint in the team, however, did not last longer than a year after that. He blames the-then captain Gautam Gambhir for his limited stay in the team.