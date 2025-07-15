BIG relief for cricketer Yash Dayal: Allahabad HC stays arrest amid sexual exploitation allegations

The Allahabad High Court has stayed the arrest of cricketer Yash Dayal over an FIR alleging sexual exploitation. The court prohibited any coercive action against Dayal, who plays for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), until the next hearing, according to a report by PTI.

A division bench consisting of Justices Siddhartha Varma and Anil Kumar issued the order on the cricketer's petition challenging the FIR.

On July 6, an FIR against 27-year-old Dayal was registered at the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad district under Section 69, which is regarding sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The RCB player has been accused of sexually exploiting a woman under the guise of marriage. According to the complainant, they met approximately five years ago, and Dayal had promised to marry her.

The victim further alleged that Dayal continually postponed addressing the matter, and she ultimately discovered that Dayal was involved with other women. The complaint was initially filed on June 21 through the Chief Minister's online grievance portal (IGRS).

After she lodged her complaint on the IGRS portal, the woman posted it on the social media platform X on June 24

She gave a handwritten complaint to the police on June 27, where she alleged that the cricketer had harassed her physically and mentally.

"For the last five years, the complainant was in a relationship with a cricketer. The man emotionally, mentally and physically exploited her by misleading her with the promise of marriage. He introduced the complainant to his family as their daughter-in-law, which made her trust him completely," ANI quoted the complaint.

"During the relationship, the complainant was made emotionally and financially dependent on him. Later, she found that the man was involved in similar relationships with other women as well," the complaint further added.