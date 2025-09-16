Handshake controversy: ICC officially rejects PCB's demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft

The International Cricket Council (ICC ) on Tuesday officially rejected the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the panel of officials for the Asia Cup 2025.

Advertisement

What's 'no handshake controversy'? The Indian players' refusal to exchange handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts after an Asia Cup clash in Dubai on Sunday snowballed into a major controversy.

Following the 'no handshake" gate, an irate PCB sought the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, holding him responsible for the fiasco that stirred fresh tensions between the two arch-rivals.

According to news ageny PTI, the PCB had filed a complaint with the ICC alleging that Pycroft asked Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, at the time of the toss, not to shake hands with his Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav in their Asia Cup match on Sunday.

"Late last night, ICC had sent a reply to PCB stating that Pycroft won't be removed and their plea has been rejected," an ICC source told PTI.

Advertisement

Pakistan team manager Naved Cheema had also filed a complaint with the Asian Cricket Council alleging that it was on Pycroft's insistence that team sheets weren't exchanged between the two skippers on Sunday as is the norm.

Pycroft is one of the senior-most match referees in ICC Elite Panel with 695 international games to his credit (men and women across three formats).

It is reliably learnt that the situation arose due to PCB's Director of Cricket Operations Usman Walha, who didn't apprise his own skipper about the rules and regulations that are to be followed during the tournament.

It is learnt that an irate PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the current chairman of the Asian Cricket Council, ordered the sacking of Walha on Monday for the embarrassment caused to the national cricket team and its captain.

Advertisement

According to well-placed sources, it was Walha's duty to inform Salman about the "No Handshake" policy but he didn't do so and the Pakistan skipper was apparently blind-sided.

The PCB had wanted Pycroft to be removed from the entire tournament but now it would be interesting to see if they continue playing after the ICC, headed by India's Jay Shah, summarily rejected their demand.

It is understood that PCB is trying to work out a respectable solution by which Pycroft doesn't officiate in their matches.

One proposal given by the PCB is to have Richie Richardson stand in its match against the UAE on Wednesday but whether that would happen or not is the big question.

(With inputs from agencies)