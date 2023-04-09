'Big team is one which plays freely', says Harbhajan Singh on MI's IPL performance1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 10:46 PM IST
- Reacting on the MI's unimpressive start to the 2023 edition of Tata IPL 2023, Singh said 'it didn't seem that a five-time champion team would play this sort of cricket'.
Despite filled with the star studded players, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians extended their winless run in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on 8 April while playing against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the famous Wankhede Stadium.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×