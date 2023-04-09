Reacting on the MI's unimpressive start to the 2023 edition of Tata IPL 2023, legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh said, while speaking to Star Sports, "We say this team's bowling is their weakness but the batting has actually disappointed if we analyze it properly. The batters will have to score runs, then only your bowlers will come into the game. They are not playing freely. A big team is one which plays freely. It didn't seem that a five-time champion team would play this sort of cricket. They have big names in batting but they have disappointed in both the matches."