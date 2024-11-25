‘Bigger mastermind than Chanakya’, Kiran Grandhi sells Rishabh Pant for ₹27 cr | Who is he?

Kiran Grandhi, a key figure in the GMR Group, significantly shaped Delhi Capitals in the IPL. His success in acquiring players like KL Rahul for 14 crore demonstrates his strategic acumen, marking him as a formidable presence in sports management.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published25 Nov 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Known for his aggressive bidding and clever auction tactics, Delhi Capitals owner Kiran Grandhi has been the talk of the town after he managed to buy KL Rahul for 14 crore, and sold Rishabh Pant for 27 crore.

Grandhi has earned quite the reputation among cricket buffs as a ‘bigger mastermind than Chanakya’. “ This guy bought KL Rahul for 14 crore and sold Rishabh Pant for 27 crore and Shreyas Iyer for 26.65 crore. He is a bigger mastermind than Chanakya. KL Rahul at 14 cr is a steal deal,” commented one X user, referencing to Grandhi's intense bidding war with Punjab Super King's Preity Zinta for Shreyas Iyer.

A deep dive into the IPL auction ‘mastermind’s' life reveals the DC owner is not all about cricket. Mint explores more about Kiran Kumar Grandhi.

Who is Kiran Grandhi?

Kiran Kumar Grandhi is the Chairman and co-owner of Delhi Capitals. A Commerce graduate and the younger son of G M Rao, Grandhi has been a member of the GMR Group’s Board since 1999.

He has played a pivotal role in shaping Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) into the team we recognise today. Under his leadership, the franchise has experienced a resurgence, emerging as one of the most exciting teams in the IPL.

Kiran Grandhi is much more than ‘DC owner’

Kiran Grandhi has been one of the driving forces behind the GMR Group’s immense success. Over the years, Grandhi has played a key role in securing major infrastructure projects, including airports in Delhi, Hyderabad, Istanbul, and Male.

The DC owner also expedited the construction of Delhi’s iconic Terminal 3 and managed around 1,200 kilometers of highways, overseeing a significant portfolio as chairman of Urban Infrastructure & Highways division of GMR .

Grandhi is not limited to the IPL. He has expanded GMR Group’s sports ventures via Delhi Capitals, while also leading the group’s Finance and Corporate Strategic Planning divisions. Known for his business acumen, Kiran Grandhi effortlessly juggles infrastructure, sports, and finance portfolios in the GMR group.

 

 

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 09:15 AM IST
      Popular in Sports

