On October 22, Virat Kohli put on a memorable performance that captured the admiration of spectators, scoring a substantial 95 runs off 104 deliveries in Dharamshala. His batting featured 8 boundaries and a couple of sixes before finally being bowled out by Matt Henry. After the match, actor Anushka Sharma, Kohli's ardent supporter who happens to be his wife, praised his exceptional showing on social media platforms. She shared where Kohli got caught as he tried to hit a six. She wrote, "Always proud of you." She called VK a "storm chaser" in another post. Also Read: Virat Kohli helps Disney+ Hotstar beat Messi: India vs New Zealand match watched by way more people than FIFA WC final A number of former Indian cricketers hailed King Kohli’s match-winning performance against New Zealand. Mohammad Kaif called him a “soldier". “Virat Kohli never gives up; he never lacks intensity. He is always there for the team and is the biggest chase master in world cricket. The nation needs to acknowledge and salute this soldier," he wrote. “What has become a habit for us to watch the chase master Virat Kohli being in his zone and finishing it with astonishing consistency," wrote VVS Laxman while praising Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja as well. Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win Pakistan vs Afghanistan match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more “It was a masterclass from #ViratKohli," said former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad, who called Shami “simply outstanding in his first game in this World Cup". Kohli’s 95 was “bigger than a century", as per Ayushmann Khurrana, who called him “World’s best batsman. World’s best chaser."

India vs New Zealand: What happened?

India chose to field first against New Zealand. The Indian team got off to an impressive start, restricting the Kiwis to a meagre 19 for 2 during the powerplay. Yet, the New Zealanders staged a comeback, thanks to a stellar 159-run partnership between Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra.

India regained control and managed to bowl out the New Zealand team for 273 in the allotted 50 overs. Mohammed Shami led the Indian bowling attack with remarkable figures of 5 for 54.

The Indian team initiated their innings strongly with a 71-run partnership for the first wicket.

Despite setbacks with the dismissals of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav, India clinched a victory thanks to strong performances from Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. Kohli scored an impressive 95 runs off 104 balls, hitting 8 boundaries and 2 maximums, while Jadeja contributed an unbeaten 39 from 44 balls, featuring three fours and a six. India won by 4 wickets and had 2 overs remaining.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!