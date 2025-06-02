‘Bigger the occasion…’: Shreyas Iyer sends massive warning to RCB ahead of IPL Final, says ‘job half done’

Shreyas Iyer showed steely resolve as he led his team to victory and secured a date with Royal Challengers Bengaluru on 3 June for the IPL Final. Notably, this is the third time that Iyer has led a franchise to an IPL final, and after guiding KKR to victory last year, the batsman will be feeling confident about adding some more silverware to his collection.
After the match, Iyer remained calm, with no smile on his face. The only two occasions when he broke into a smile were when he met Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta and his Mumbai teammate Rohit Sharma. When asked about facing five-time IPL winners, Iyer said,"Yeah, I was locked in,"
The batter also noted how he likes the big stage, noting, "I love such big occasions and I always say to myself and my colleagues that the bigger the occasion, the calmer you are and you'll get the best results. Today I was focusing a lot on my breathing rather than sweating out a lot out there,"
"I am just staying in the moment, cherish the situation. I want to go to the dressing room and celebrate with team-mates about getting into the final. But in my mind the job is only half done, so I don't want to think too much about the final." Iyer added.
Iyer came in to bat at number four spot for the Punjab Kings after Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya were dismissed early in the innings. While Josh Inglis was striking the ball well at the other end, Iyer also had to get into gear. The batter progressed from being on 19 off 15 balls at one stage to eventually scoring 87 off 41 balls, and finishing the match with a big shot.
