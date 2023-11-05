Modern day batting legend and former Indian captain Virat Kohli turns 35 today. Kohli will play in the IND-SA World Cup match on Sunday, giving him the chance to score his 49th century on his birthday and tie his growing up idol Sachin Tendulkar, who currently holds the record for most centuries in the ODI format (49).

Picked from the U-19 level, Kohli has essentially been part of the Indian cricket set-up for the past 15 years. He was part of India's coveted 2011 World Cup winning squad led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Kohli was also part of the 2013 Champions Trophy-winning Indian team.

First as a player and then as captain, Kohli has been a formidable part of the Indian set-up, helping the team win in whatever way he can. Not only has Kohli improved his fitness levels, but he has also helped create a culture where fitness is a key selection criterion.

Fans celebrate King Kohli's birthday:

The internet was filled with fans expressing their love for their favourite cricketer. Some fans drew comparisons between Kohli and other former Indian greats, while others shared clips of Kohli's greatest innings.