‘Biggest superstar on the planet’: Netizens share wishes on Virat Kohli's 35th birthday
Fans celebrated Kohli's birthday with love and admiration, sharing comparisons to other Indian greats and recalling how he helped them fall in love with cricket.
Modern day batting legend and former Indian captain Virat Kohli turns 35 today. Kohli will play in the IND-SA World Cup match on Sunday, giving him the chance to score his 49th century on his birthday and tie his growing up idol Sachin Tendulkar, who currently holds the record for most centuries in the ODI format (49).
A few fans also shared recollections of when they found Kohli to put the team's interest above his own.
Some fans shared how Virat Kohli helped them fall in love with the game of cricket, one such fan wrote, “The guy who made me fall in love with this game turns 35 soon, May the smile never fades away from your face"
It is well documented that the love for Virat Kohli's batting goes beond borders and the 35 year old is probalby as loved in Pakistan as he is India. However, one user shared how a fan went from chanting ‘Dil dil Pakistan’ to ‘Chak de India’ with Kohli's batting playing an important role in the transition.
