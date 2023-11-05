Fans celebrated Kohli's birthday with love and admiration, sharing comparisons to other Indian greats and recalling how he helped them fall in love with cricket.

Modern day batting legend and former Indian captain Virat Kohli turns 35 today. Kohli will play in the IND-SA World Cup match on Sunday, giving him the chance to score his 49th century on his birthday and tie his growing up idol Sachin Tendulkar, who currently holds the record for most centuries in the ODI format (49). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Picked from the U-19 level, Kohli has essentially been part of the Indian cricket set-up for the past 15 years. He was part of India's coveted 2011 World Cup winning squad led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Kohli was also part of the 2013 Champions Trophy-winning Indian team.

First as a player and then as captain, Kohli has been a formidable part of the Indian set-up, helping the team win in whatever way he can. Not only has Kohli improved his fitness levels, but he has also helped create a culture where fitness is a key selection criterion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fans celebrate King Kohli's birthday: The internet was filled with fans expressing their love for their favourite cricketer. Some fans drew comparisons between Kohli and other former Indian greats, while others shared clips of Kohli's greatest innings.

A few fans also shared recollections of when they found Kohli to put the team's interest above his own.

Some fans shared how Virat Kohli helped them fall in love with the game of cricket, one such fan wrote, “The guy who made me fall in love with this game turns 35 soon, May the smile never fades away from your face" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is well documented that the love for Virat Kohli's batting goes beond borders and the 35 year old is probalby as loved in Pakistan as he is India. However, one user shared how a fan went from chanting ‘Dil dil Pakistan’ to ‘Chak de India’ with Kohli's batting playing an important role in the transition.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.