More good news for Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Bihar CM announces ₹10 lakh reward after IPL heroics

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has announced a cash prize of ₹10 lakh for 14-year-old Rajasthan Royals batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The young batsman became the youngest to reach triple figures in the IPL after playing a blistering innings against Gujarat Titans on Monday.

Announcing the cash reward in a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Bihar CM wrote, “Congratulations and best wishes to Vaibhav Suryavanshi of Bihar, who became the youngest player (14 years) to score a century in the history of IPL. He has become a new hope for Indian cricket as a result of his hard work and talent. Everyone is proud of him. I met Mr Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his father in 2024, and at that time, I wished him a bright future. After his brilliant performance in IPL, I also congratulated him over the phone. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a young cricketer from Bihar, will also be given a prize money of ₹10 lakh by the state government. I wish that Vaibhav creates new records for the Indian team in the future and brings glory to the country,”

Vaibhav leads RR to stunning win against Gujarat Titans: Opening the innings for Rajasthan Royals, Suryavanshi gave the Gujarat Titans bowlers no chance as he smashed them all over the park. With a target of 210 to chase, Vaibhav's explosive innings made it look like a small feat as Rajasthan Royals crossed the 150-run mark in less than 12 overs.