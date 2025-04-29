More good news for Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Bihar CM announces ₹10 lakh reward after IPL heroics

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has announced a cash prize of ₹10 lakh for 14-year-old Rajasthan Royals batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The young batsman became the youngest to reach triple figures in the IPL after playing a blistering innings against Gujarat Titans on Monday.

Advertisement

Announcing the cash reward in a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Bihar CM wrote, “Congratulations and best wishes to Vaibhav Suryavanshi of Bihar, who became the youngest player (14 years) to score a century in the history of IPL. He has become a new hope for Indian cricket as a result of his hard work and talent. Everyone is proud of him. I met Mr Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his father in 2024, and at that time, I wished him a bright future. After his brilliant performance in IPL, I also congratulated him over the phone. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a young cricketer from Bihar, will also be given a prize money of ₹10 lakh by the state government. I wish that Vaibhav creates new records for the Indian team in the future and brings glory to the country,”

Advertisement

Vaibhav leads RR to stunning win against Gujarat Titans: Opening the innings for Rajasthan Royals, Suryavanshi gave the Gujarat Titans bowlers no chance as he smashed them all over the park. With a target of 210 to chase, Vaibhav's explosive innings made it look like a small feat as Rajasthan Royals crossed the 150-run mark in less than 12 overs.

While Vaibhav eventually got out to Rashid Khan on a score of 101, RR managed to win the match with relative ease due to the platform set by the young batter. Despite the win, however, Royals continue to be stuck at the 8th spot in the IPL Points Table and have a very slim chance of making it to this year's playoffs.