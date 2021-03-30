NEW DELHI: The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) will likely to face action from parent Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) for defying its orders to stop the unsanctioned Bihar Cricket League (BCL), as per a report by news agency PTI. The IPL style league was held in Patna from 20-26 March and was broadcasted on Discovery Network's sports channel Eurosports.

The tournament had five franchises Angika Avengers, Bhagalpur Bulls, Dharbhanga Diamonds, Gaya Gladiators, and Patna Pilots. Darbhanga Diamonds emerged as champion in the final played at Urja Stadium.

The BCCI, on 23 March, had sent a letter to the BCA telling them in no uncertain terms, that their 'T20 league' hasn't got approval and must be stopped, PTI said.

"We have reviewed your responses to our queries, and upon careful consideration, BCCI has decided to not accord its approval to the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) for conducting its T20 domestic league cricket tournament (i.e. BCL), as it does not fulfil/comply the directives of the advisory and guidelines issued by the BCCI," the board's acting CEO Hemang Amin had written to the state body.

The BCCI, in its communication, had categorically asked the BCA to cancel the league or face sanctions in line with the board's constitution, the PTI report said.

In recent years, on the recommendation of its Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), the BCCI has decided to put a cap on state body-run T20 leagues following multiple cases of dubious ownership, unusual betting patterns.

BCCI has said state boards cannot take its silence as a sign of approval and conduct the tournament without any written approval.

There has been no comment on the matter from the Bihar Cricket Association yet.

As per Article 31 of the BCCI constitution, no member shall participate or extend help of any kind to an unapproved tournament; no player, umpire, scorer, official or other person associated with the BCCI shall participate in any unapproved tournament; the apex council shall take appropriate action including suspension and stoppage of financial benefits and any other action against individuals / members contravening the above.

