Bihar vs Mizoram Live Score: Match 86 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024 to start at 04:30 PM

Bihar vs Mizoram Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 86 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 01 Dec 2024 at 04:30 PM
Venue : Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
Bihar squad -
Danish Choudhary, Kumar Rajnish, Mayank Choudhary, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Paramjit Singh, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Ayush Loharuka, Bipin Saurabh, Sharman Nigrodh, Amod Yadav, Apurva Anand, Himanshu Singh, Mrityunjay Singh, Nawaz Khan, Pratik Kumar, Sakib Hussain
Mizoram squad -
Agni Chopra, F Vanlalmuanzuala, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalhriatrenga, Naveen Gurung, Vikash Kumar, Bobby Zothansanga, Lalrinchhana, Lalrinfela, Mohit Jangra, Parvez Ahmed, Jehu Anderson, K Vanrotlinga, KC Cariappa, Lalhruai Ralte
Bihar vs Mizoram Match Details
Match 86 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024 between Bihar and Mizoram to be held at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.