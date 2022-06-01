Case against Mahendra Singh Dhoni, 7 others in cheque bounce case

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former Indian cricket team captain, and New Global Upajvardhak India Limited chairman has been booked by a Bihar's Begusarai court in a case related to cheque bounce
The case has been filed by DS Enterprises chairman Neeraj Kumar Nirala before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Rumpa Kumari under various sections of the Indian Penal Cide and NI Act against MS Dhoni and seven others (Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Arya; Director, accound administration Mahendra Singh; Marketing Chief Arpit Dubey, A D Iran Bin Jafar; Marketing Manager Vandana Anand, and Bihar Marketing Chief Ajay Kumar) of the new Global Upajvardhak India Ltd.
In 2021, DS Enterprises entered into an agreement with New Global Upajvardhak India for the sale of fertiliser. The agency paid ₹36.86 lakh to the company for the product. Nirala said the company sent the fertilizer to his agency but did not cooperate with the marketing as promised. Nirala alleged that he was facing a problem in selling fertilisers due to the non-cooperation from Dhoni's firm, and suffered losses in his business.
Later, following a dispute between Nirala and Global Upajvardhak, the latter gave a cheque of ₹30 lakh to the complainant and lifted the entire fertiliser given to him.
However, the issued cheque got bounced, following which the concerned officials of the company were served upon with the notice but no action was taken.
As a result, Nirala filed a case against Mahendra Singh Dhoni and seven other members of the company.