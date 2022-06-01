Case against Mahendra Singh Dhoni, 7 others in cheque bounce case

In 2021, DS Enterprises entered into an agreement with New Global Upajvardhak India for the sale of fertiliser. The agency paid ₹36.86 lakh to the company for the product. Nirala said the company sent the fertilizer to his agency but did not cooperate with the marketing as promised. Nirala alleged that he was facing a problem in selling fertilisers due to the non-cooperation from Dhoni's firm, and suffered losses in his business.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}