Bilateral cricket media rights: Will BCCI make a killing again?4 min read 30 Aug 2023, 09:44 PM IST
The cricket board’s hope is that the popularity of the game will influence the top bidders to loosen their purse strings again, after spending huge sums for IPL and ICC rights the last time around
On Thursday, 31 August, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will auction the media rights — for television (TV) and digital — for bilateral matches to be played in the country for the next five years.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message