Bishan Singh Bedi: One of India's most successful left-arm spinner. A look at his records
Bishan Singh Bedi used to spun a web around most batsmen across the world and formed a dangerous quartet along with off-spinners Erapalli Prasanna and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, and leg-spinner Bhagwat Chandrasekhar
Former India captain and country's greatest ever left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi died on Monday after prolonged illness. He was 77 years old and is survived by his wife Anju, son Angad and daughter Neha.
