'Bit surprised...': Ex-India opener on Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from BCCI central contracts
Earlier, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were were excluded from the BCCI contracts after ignoring the directive to play Ranji Trophy.
With the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) on February 28 announced the annual player contracts for the 2023-24 season, and scrapped key players Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from the list, there were several others excluded from the list.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message