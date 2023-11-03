comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 03 2023 11:43:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.05 -0.08%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 652.45 2.46%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 578.1 1.08%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 204.35 0.52%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,488.35 0.78%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Black marketing of World Cup tickets: Kolkata Police summons Cricket Association of Bengal over allegation
Back Back

Black marketing of World Cup tickets: Kolkata Police summons Cricket Association of Bengal over allegation

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay ( with inputs from PTI )

A police complaint was lodged against CAB and an online ticket booking portal over alleged black marketing of ICC World Cup 2023 tickets for the India-South Africa match on November 5.

Kolkata, Oct 31 (ANI): Spectators watch the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI/Sudipta Banerjee)Premium
Kolkata, Oct 31 (ANI): Spectators watch the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI/Sudipta Banerjee)

Kolkata Police, following a report alleging black marketing of tickets for the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa on November 5, has summoned officials from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and the online ticket purchasing portal, PTI quoted an officer as saying.

The police served notices on CAB and the online ticket-buying portal, requesting that they come before them on November 3, but no representatives from CAB or the online ticket-booking portal showed, according to the officer.

On November 2, a case was registered at the Maidan Police Station in response to a complaint received from cricket fans alleging black marketing of tickets for the India-South Africa match "owing to the connivance of an online portal along with officials of the CAB and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)," he said.

Several BCCI and CAB officials, as well as the online ticket purchasing service, reserved a large number of tickets intended for the general public, making them available to black-marketers, according to the complainants.

A top CAB official dismissed the charges, claiming that they were merely hosting the game and had no role in ticket sales, which were handled by the web platform and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Virat Kohli’s birthday

November 5 happens to be Virat Kohli’s birthday. Eden Gardens is getting to celebrate it in a unique fashion. All the tickets for the match have been sold out. CAB is going to distribute around 70,000 masks bearing King Kohli's face to the fans in attendance.

When King Kohli walks into the stadium, he'll be greeted by a sea of his own faces, each one worn by an ardent supporter. Kohli will be expected to Sachin Tendulkar’s number of centuries in ODI, 49. Virat, currently at 48, missed the opportunity to achieve the feat on two recent occasions.

(With PTI inputs)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 03 Nov 2023, 11:11 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App