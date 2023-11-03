Black marketing of World Cup tickets: Kolkata Police summons Cricket Association of Bengal over allegation
A police complaint was lodged against CAB and an online ticket booking portal over alleged black marketing of ICC World Cup 2023 tickets for the India-South Africa match on November 5.
Kolkata Police, following a report alleging black marketing of tickets for the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa on November 5, has summoned officials from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and the online ticket purchasing portal, PTI quoted an officer as saying.