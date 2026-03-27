‘Blessing’ warning for KKR before IPL 2026; Former champion expresses ‘I think it will be difficult…’ for Muzarabani

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketer Manoj Tiwary raised concerns about Blessing Muzarabani's effectiveness in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), stating that the Zimbabwean might struggle in conditions other than in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Muzarabani was roped in by the three-time champions, following the commencement of T20 World Cup 2026, where the 6 ft 8” right-arm quick finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker.

Muzarabani was a part of IPL last year when RCB signed him as a replacement played for injured Lungi Ngidi at the fag end of the tournament. Although he finished as champions, Muzarabani didn't get to play a match. However, 13 wickets in six matches of the T20 World Cup 2026, including a 4/17 during Zimbabwe's upset win against Australia impressed KKR scouts. A IPL winner with KKR in 2012, Tiwary raised his concern on the pacer.

Advertisement

“First of all we need to understand that Indian pitches aren't same on all the venues. Like the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai aids pacers with bounce, there will be some movement at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. If he plays, he might get some help on these pitches, but I think it will be difficult for him in other conditions,” Tiwary said in response to a Livemint query during a Facebook live.

Why KKR signed Blessing Muzarabani? One of Zimbabwe’s leading pace bowlers in the shortest format, Muzarabani comes on the back of a great T20 World Cup 2026, and played a crucial role in the African side's Super 8 qualification. Having finished as joint second-highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2026, Muzarabani maintained an 7.88 economy rate, proving effective in both powerplay and death overs.

Advertisement

With a height of close to 7, Muzarabani's ability to strike in key phases of the innings and generate steep bounce on flatter pitches, something that KKR management thought would be effective on hard Eden Gardens wicket. In fact, Muzarabani's three games in India came in the T20 World Cup 2026.

What will be KKRs bowling combination? With Harshit Rana and Akash Deep ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injuries, KKR have serious selection headache even before the first ball of the tournament is bowled. To add more to the misery, Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana won't be available until mid of April.

In such a scenario, KKR might have to choose between Muzarabani or among the Indian bunch of Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini and Co. With Finn Allen, Sunil Narine and Cameron Green certain to make the playing XI as three foreigners along with Indian Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy, it will be interesting to see who gets the nod of captain Ajinkya Rahane and head coach Abhishek Nayar.

KKR do also have spinner Anukul Roy in their ranks. With the Wankhede Stadium pitch assisting slow bowlers in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2026, KKR might opt for a spin option in the line-up. According to Tiwary, Muzarabani might warm the bench mostly in IPL 2026.

Advertisement

“KKR will have three fast bowling options in the lineup - Matheesha Pathirana, Vaibhav Arora and Cameron Green. In the spin department, they have Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine,” added Tiwary.

“I feel in this edition, Blessing Muzarabani might spend most of his time on the bench, to gather experience because it is very difficult to include him in the playing XI. KKR have three overseas players certain - Finn Allen, Sunil Narine and Cameron Green. and if Pathirana is fit, then he will be the fourth foreigner for KKR,” Tiwary, who played four seasons for KKR, concluded.