Blow for India as Harmanpreet Kaur suffers knee injury during first IND-W vs AUS-W ODI

The Indian women's cricket team have suffered a significant blow after their skipper Harmanpreet Kaur sustained an injury during the first ODI against Australia in Brisbane on Tuesday.

The BCCI, in a statement after India's innings, said that Harmanpreet sustained a left knee injury while batting and that she wouldn't take the field during Australia's chase.

Harmanpreet Kaur suffers left knee injury "Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has not taken the field in the second innings after sustaining an injury to her left knee while batting. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring her progress.

"Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is leading the side in her absence," the BCCI said in the statement. India won the toss and opted to bat against Australia on Tuesday.

Harmanpreet, who walked out to bat at No.5, scored 53 runs from 84 balls, hitting just three fours. While there is no information as to when Harmanpreet sustained the injury, she received some treatment on the field at the conclusion of the 38th over.

Harmanpreet had walked out to bat in the 12th over when India’s score was reading 52/3. She forged a 48-run stand with Smriti Mandhana, and then a 37-run stand with Richa Ghosh.

The Punjab batter was batting on 40 runs from 67 balls at that time. She was eventually dismissed in the 44th over by Ashleigh Gardner. She forged a 53-run partnership with Kashvee Gautam for the seventh wicket. Apart from Harmanpreet, Mandhana (58) too scored a half-century.

However, India were all out for just 214 runs in 48.3 overs, largely due to the lack of contribution from the middle-order batters. In their reply, Australia chased down the target of 215 in just 38.2 overs, with Beth Mooney top-scoring with 76 runs. Shree Charani was the pick of India’s bowlers with figures of 2/41 from nine overs.