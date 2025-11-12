Blow to RCB fans in Bengaluru! Virat Kohli & Co's IPL 2026 home matches set to move out of Chinnaswamy stadium

In what could be a sad news for all the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans in Bengaluru, the defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions might not play their home matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the upcoming season. The development comes in after the Chinnaswamy Stadium is currently facing suspension after the June 4 stampede.

According to a TOI report, the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Gahunje is in line to be RCB's second home until the suspension on the Chinnaswamy stadium is lifted. “This arrangement (Pune hosting RCB’s matches) is in discussion but it’s not confirmed yet," Maharashtra Cricket Association secretary Kamlesh Pisal told TOI.

"They have a problem in Karnataka, because of the stampede that happened. So, they are looking out for a venue and we have offered them our stadium. There are preliminary discussions and there are a couple of technical things which need to be sorted out. If things fall in place then, probably yes, Pune will host the matches,” Pisal added.

What happened at RCB' victory parade on June 4? After winning their first-ever title on June 3 earlier this year, following 17 seasons of trophy drought, fan's excitement knew no bounds. The whole RCB team, after beating Punjab Kings in the final, landed at the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on June 4 morning and headed straight to the Vidhana Soudha for a felicitation ceremony organised by the Karnataka government.

Due to massive crowds and traffic congestion, the open-bus parade was cancelled as the players insisted to travel to the Chinnaswamy stadium in a closed bus after meeting the Karnataka Chief Minister. In the meantime, a huge crowd has also gathered at the Chinnaswamy stadium gates to see their idols, especially Virat Kohli, with own eyes.

A stampede-like situation took place at the Chinnaswamy stadium on June 4 during RCB's victory celebration.

As a result, lack of adequate crowd control and confusion over entry, a stampede like situation occurred near the gates, leaving 11, including a minor, dead and several injured.

Chinnaswamy stadium deemed 'unsafe' Following the incident, the Chinnaswamy stadium was deemed “unsuitable and unsafe for mass gathering” to host big-ticket matches by the Justice John Michael D'Cunha Commission appointed by the Karnataka Government. As a result, the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 matches, were taken away from the Chinnaswamy stadium last month.