Bollywood actress Sahiba Bali worried after India’s win in IND vs NZ match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025; here’s why

On March 2, soon after India emphatically defeated New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Bollywood actress Sahiba Bali shared an Instagram Reel. The video has gone viral, gaining 1.2 million views in 12 hours.

In the video, Sahiba looks happy about the outcome of the IND vs NZ Group A match. Suddenly, she realises something and looks worried. In the video caption, she mentions a similar scenario.

Sahiba Bali, also a cricket presenter, remembered the last time when India had an unbroken winning streak and Australia, New Zealand and South Africa were in the semifinals along with India. It was the same tournament when Afghanistan beat England.

“Finals ki date also had 9 in it,” she wrote while sharing the video.

For those still clueless about what she is referring to in the Instagram Reel, Sahiba Bali indicates the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup. India showcased exceptional form throughout the group stage, winning all of their matches.

The Men in Blue, led by Rohit Sharma, continued their winning streak in the semi-final, securing a convincing victory over New Zealand. However, in the final, India faced Australia, where they were defeated.

It was November 19, 2023, when Australia won their sixth ODI World Cup title, leaving all Indian cricket fans heartbroken. While India went on to win the T20 World Cup 2024, the ICC Champions Trophy is apparently reminding Sahiba Bali of the unthinkable.

India won all group matches in the tournament so far, confidently defeating Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand. India will face Australia in the semifinal on March 4.

Social media reactions Sahiba Bali’s video did not leave social media users amused.

“Shakal achi hai baatein bhi achi kia karo na (You have a good face, so try to say good things, too),” wrote one user.

“Shubh shubh bolo (Say something positive),” commented another.