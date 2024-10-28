Bollywood filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s son makes heads turn in Ranji Trophy with consecutive double hundreds

Agni Dev Chopra has scored four consecutive hundreds in his first four first-class matches.

Livemint
Updated28 Oct 2024, 06:05 PM IST
Bollywood filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's son Agni Dev Chopra makes heads turn in Ranji Trophy with consecutive double hundreds
Bollywood filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s son Agni Dev Chopra makes heads turn in Ranji Trophy with consecutive double hundreds(Agencies)

Agni Dev Chopra, who scored a double hundred for Mizoram against Arunachal Pradesh in their previous game, came up with yet another 200-plus score against Manipur in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Plate League, thus scoring his third ton in three consecutive matches this season. Son of famed Bollywood producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Agni Dev scored 110 and 238 not out against Arunachal Pradesh before powering Mizoram to 536 in the first innings against Manipur with a 269-ball 218, that included 29 fours and a six.

Unlike his father and mother Anupama Chopra, who is also a film critic, Agni Dev opted for a completely different career. Born in the United States, Agni Dev represented Mumbai in the age-group tournaments. However, breaking into the star-studded Mumbai team wasn’t easy for Agni Dev and was advised to play for a different team so that he would get more game time.

Also Read | ‘Be the best’: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s success advice for son Agni Dev

Agni Dev started his first-class career by storm for Mizoram with scores of 166, 92, 164, 15, 110, 10, 105 and 101 in his first four Ranji Trophy games. With this he also became the first player to score four consecutive hundreds in his first four games, a feat which Sir Donald Bradman couldn't even achieve.

Mizoram in driver's seat

As far as Mizoram's match against Manipur is concerned, Agni Dev and co. are in the driver’s seat at the end of Day 3. Chasing Mizoram’s mammoth total, Manipur were all out for 270 in the first innings and already are five down at 149 in the second innings after being followed on. Among the bowlers, KC Cariappa emerged as star among Mizoram bowlers picking up seven wickets so far, including a five-wicket haul in Manipur’s first innings.

In a six-team Plate Group, Mizoram are sitting fourth with two wins and a loss so far. Goa and Nagaland are sitting on the top of the table at first and second spots respectively with 13 points each.  

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 06:05 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsBollywood filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s son makes heads turn in Ranji Trophy with consecutive double hundreds

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    185.00
    03:58 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    16.7 (9.92%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,292.65
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    37.15 (2.96%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,734.30
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -8.3 (-0.48%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    269.95
    03:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-0.95%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    372.75
    03:55 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    40 (12.02%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,624.70
    03:56 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    109.65 (4.36%)

    Coforge share price

    7,705.45
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -36.75 (-0.47%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,119.75
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -26.15 (-2.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Interglobe Aviation share price

    4,015.50
    03:47 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -349.15 (-8%)

    Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

    1,283.00
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -91.6 (-6.66%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,942.05
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -292.6 (-5.59%)

    Mahanagar Gas share price

    1,418.40
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -78.15 (-5.22%)
    More from Top Losers

    Bandhan Bank share price

    185.00
    03:58 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    16.7 (9.92%)

    Archean Chemical Industries share price

    650.30
    03:46 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    54.2 (9.09%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    8.25
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    0.58 (7.56%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    319.90
    03:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    22.25 (7.48%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,295.00-10.00
      Chennai
      80,301.00-10.00
      Delhi
      80,453.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      80,305.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.