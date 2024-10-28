Bollywood filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s son makes heads turn in Ranji Trophy with consecutive double hundreds

Agni Dev Chopra, who scored a double hundred for Mizoram against Arunachal Pradesh in their previous game, came up with yet another 200-plus score against Manipur in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Plate League, thus scoring his third ton in three consecutive matches this season. Son of famed Bollywood producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Agni Dev scored 110 and 238 not out against Arunachal Pradesh before powering Mizoram to 536 in the first innings against Manipur with a 269-ball 218, that included 29 fours and a six.

Unlike his father and mother Anupama Chopra, who is also a film critic, Agni Dev opted for a completely different career. Born in the United States, Agni Dev represented Mumbai in the age-group tournaments. However, breaking into the star-studded Mumbai team wasn’t easy for Agni Dev and was advised to play for a different team so that he would get more game time.

Agni Dev started his first-class career by storm for Mizoram with scores of 166, 92, 164, 15, 110, 10, 105 and 101 in his first four Ranji Trophy games. With this he also became the first player to score four consecutive hundreds in his first four games, a feat which Sir Donald Bradman couldn't even achieve.

Mizoram in driver's seat As far as Mizoram's match against Manipur is concerned, Agni Dev and co. are in the driver’s seat at the end of Day 3. Chasing Mizoram’s mammoth total, Manipur were all out for 270 in the first innings and already are five down at 149 in the second innings after being followed on. Among the bowlers, KC Cariappa emerged as star among Mizoram bowlers picking up seven wickets so far, including a five-wicket haul in Manipur’s first innings.

