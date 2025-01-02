BGT: Will Rohit Sharma play Sydney Test tomorrow? Gautam Gambhir says will be decided after...

India head coach Gautam Gambhir did not confirm if captain Rohit Sharma will play Friday's Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. At a press conference on Thursday, Gambhir was asked if Sharma will be playing the match.

"Everything is fine with Rohit and we will announce that [Playing 11] tomorrow, after seeing the pitch," Gambhir said.

When asked specifically whether Rohit would be in that team, Gambhir was non-committal. “As I just said, we're going to have a look at the wicket and probably announce the playing XI tomorrow. So the answer remains the same,” he was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Skipper Rohit has struggled for runs in the first four tests of the five-match series, which India trail 2-1 after a loss in Melbourne earlier this week.

Gambhir, however, confirmed that pace bowler Akash Deep was out of the match with a back issue and denied media reports that he had read the riot act to his team after the loss in Melbourne.

He also reacted to reports of unrest in the dressing room. Gambhir sought to douse the fire by declaring that they were "just reports, not truth". He asserted that "debates" in the dressing room should not come out in public domain.

"Debates between coach and player should remain in dressing room. Stern words. They were just reports not truth," Gambhir said in the pre-match press meet.

Gambhir also said he did not have any discussion with senior batter Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma except for strategies on how to win the Test matches.

"Every individual knows in which area they need to work. When you play for your country, you want to give your best," he said, adding, “We had just one conversation in our dressing room - how we will win the next test, as it is important for us.”

"Indian cricket will be in safe hands till honest people stay in the dressing room. Only thing that keeps you in the dressing room is performance," Gambhir added. "There were honest words and honesty is important," he asserted.