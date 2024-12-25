Born in 2005, Sam Konstas set to break 71-year-old record in Melbourne during IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test

Sam Konstas is set to break a 71-year-old record when the 19-year-old makes debut for Australia against India in the fourth Test in Melbourne on Thursday in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Replacing Nathan McSwenney, Konstas has been named in the final XI, confirmed by Australian captain Pat Cummins on Wednesday.

Born in 2005, Konstas at 19 years and 85 days, will break the seven-decade-old record, thus making him the youngest to to debut for Australia in Tests. Cummins was 18 years and 193 days when he made his debut for Australia in 2011. Ian Craig was the youngest ever to make debut for Australia at 17 years and 239 days.

A promising opener, Konstas appeared on big stage when he represented Australia in the U-19 World Cup and played a key role in their triumphant title-winning campaign earlier this year. His century against West Indies helped Australia reach the semifinals.

Who is Sam Konstas? The right-hander was selected for Australia A in their unofficial series against India A. In the second unofficial Test, Australia A rode on Konstas' second innings knock of 73 to win the game.

He had also featured in the Prime Minister’s XI against India in the in the pink-ball warm-up match at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, scoring 107 off 97 balls, including 14 fours and a six in a losing cause.

Currently, in the ongoing Sheffield Shield season, Konstas sits fifth in the list of highest run-getters with 471 runs in five matches at an average of 58.87, including two centuries and a fifty. He also made his Big Bash League debut for Sydney Thunder earlier this month, scoring 57 runs off 26 balls while opening the batting alongside David Warner.

Australia playing XI for 4th Test vs India: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.