There is a saying which states, cricket follows Indians wherever they go. In a country of approximately 1.4 billion population, India has a plethora of talent in every corners of the country. But a cut-throat competition in the country have forced several athletes to find a second home overseas.

When it comes to cricket, not everyone is make a career in India. Hence, some migrate to a different country and play the game there, the latest example being Delhi-born all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary, who made his international debut for Australia in T20Is in 2026.

Over the years, New Zealand too have seen many Indian-born cricketers make a mark for the Blackcaps at international cricket. Not only they are a part of the group, but went on to become mainstays for the national team at the highest level during their playing careers.

Narotam "Tom" Puna was the first Indian-born cricketer who went on to play for New Zealand in 1966, featuring in three Tests. He was born in Surat. In the coming years, several Indian-born cricketers have represented New Zealand in both men's and women's cricket, which include Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Nensi Patel and Adhithya Ashok.

Indian-born cricketers representing New Zealand

Player Birthplace in India Matches for New Zealand Category Debut Narotam 'Tom' Puna Surat, Gujarat 3 Tests Men 1966 Tarun Nethula Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh 5 ODIs Men 2012 Ish Sodhi Ludhiana, Punjab 21 Tests, 54 ODIs & 142 T20Is so far Men 2013 Ajaz Patel Mumbai, Maharashtra 22 Tests & 7 T20Is so far Men 2018 Adithya Ashok Vellore, Tamil Nadu 3 ODIs & 1 T20I so far Men 2023 Nensi Patel Bharuch, Gujarat 7 WODIs & 14 WT20Is so far Women 2026

Ajaz Patel's world record against India Not just playing against India, Ajaz has a world record to his name against a country in Test cricket he was born in. In 2021, during the New Zealand's second Test against India, the left-arm spinner picked up all the 10 wickets in the first innings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In the process, the Mumbai-born Ajaz became only the third bowler to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings in Tests, thus joining England's Jim Laker (1956 vs Australia) and India's Anil Kumble (1999 vs Pakistan). Ajaz migrated to New Zealand with his parents in 1996.

Also Read | Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to take 10 wickets in a Test innings

However, Ajaz is not a regular member of the New Zealand team and is considered only for Asian conditions. Having made his Test debut in 2018, Ajaz has played only 22 Tests in his eight years of international cricket. People often confuse certain Indian-origin names in New Zealand cricket as if they were also born in India.

The likes of Rachin Ravindra, Dipak Patel, Jeetan Patel, Jeet Raval and Ronnie Hira, all have Indian roots, but were not born in India. For instance, Dipak was born in Kenya to Indian parents and began his cricket in England. He then migrated to New Zealand with his parents in search of better opportunities. He made his New Zealand debut in 1987.