’Bowling in powerplay has been a concern for us...’: LSG skipper Pant after loss to CSK

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Following his side's loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant said that his team failed to stitch partnerships and bowling in the powerplay is a concern for them.

Pant finally came good with a half-century but his side fell to a five-wicket loss to CSK, who came back to winning ways after five losses, at Ekana Stadium on Monday.

Following the match, Pant said during the post-match presentation, "We feel that as a team we were 10 to 15 runs short, we kept losing wickets when the momentum was with us. We had to keep stitching in partnerships. The wicket was stopping a bit, but we could have got 15 runs more, I feel. I am feeling better with each and every game, but sometimes it does not come off."

Speaking about his own batting, Pant said, "Slowly getting into my rhythm, taking every match at a time."

"Bowling in the powerplay has been a concern for us, but we can pull things back. As a team, we are looking to take the positives from each and every game, and we are trying to improve," he concluded.

Coming to the match, CSK opted to field first after winning the toss. Except for a 50-run stand between Mitchell Marsh (30 in 25 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and skipper Rishabh Pant, there was nothing much standing out for LSG in the first half.

Pant came good with a half-century, scoring 63 in 49 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes. Pant had a 53-run stand with Abdul Samad (20 in 11 balls, with two sixes) towards the end, which took LSG to 166/7 in their 20 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/24) and Matheesha Pathirana (2/45) were top bowlers for CSK.

In the run-chase, CSK had a fine 52-run opening stand between debutant Shaikh Rasheed (27 in 19 balls, with six fours) and Rachin Ravindra (37 in 22 balls, with five fours). After being reduced to 111/5 in 15 overs, Shivam Dube (43* in 37 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and MS Dhoni (26* in 11 balls, with four boundaries and a six) took CSK to a win with five wickets and three balls left.

Though CSK have their second win in seven matches, they are still at the bottom of the table, while LSG has tumbled down to fourth with third loss in seven matches.