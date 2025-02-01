Virat Kohli's dismissal sparked an outrage among his fans after the former India captain was dismissed for just six runs off 15 balls on day 2 of Delhi's Ranji Trophy encounter against Railways on Friday. Nearly 12,000 fans flocked Arun Jaitley Stadium to catch their favourite batter in action, but the stylish right disappointed everyone with his short stay at the crease.

In an Instagram reel that went viral on social media, an ardent fan of Virat Kohli was seen ranting against Railways outside the stadium after the star batter got out off a delivery from Himanshu Sangwan. He could be heard saying “Chalti train ke aage kudunga aaj. Main nehi baith raha aaj ke baad Railway mein (I will jump in front of a running train. I am not sitting in Indian trains anymore).”

That's not all. He also slammed Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan, who celebrated after getting rid of Virat Kohli with a full length delivery. The Instagram reel got nearly 10 million views.

Meanwhile on Saturday, a major security lapse occurred as three fans broke the security cordon, entered the field of play, and ran towards Virat Kohli to touch his feet despite a large presence of security personnel. This was the second time fans have breached the Arun Jaitley Stadium security to get hold of Virat Kohli inside the cricket field.

Realising fans arriving in large numbers, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) deployed a heavy security cordon around the field of play but those three fans managed to outfox a group of more than 20 guards to make their way into the middle.

However, the trio was quickly whisked away from the field and play resumed.