‘Boycott INDvPAK’: India playing Pakistan is ‘government’s call’, says Sunil Gavaskar ahead of Asia Cup 2025 encounter

India’s Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai has sparked controversy. Many Indian fans are calling for a boycott due to Pakistan’s alleged involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack.

However, Sunil Gavaskar has clarified that the team has no role in such decisions. The former Indian skipper has told India Today that players simply follow instructions from the BCCI and the Indian government.

The clash comes shortly after India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. However, according to Gavaskar, the Men in Blue are just carrying out orders by playing the match.

“Our opinion makes no difference now. Our government has decided that the (IND vs PAK) matches should be played in multilateral tournaments. We will, however, not play against Pakistan in bilateral tournaments,” Gavaskar said on ‘Boycott India vs Pakistan’ trend.

“No matter what I say, no matter what you say, Whatever choice the government makes, the players and the BCCI are bound to follow it, and that is exactly what has happened here,” he said.

“I can relate to people’s sentiments. But, we’re playing the match because of the government’s decision,” Gavaskar added.

Social media users have reacted to Gavaskar’s comments.

“To be honest, this time, BJP supporters are also feeling betrayed. This is very painful for all the Indians. Shame on everyone who is involved in this,” wrote one user.

“It's all about money! Who is getting what and how much, "they" only know. Period,” wrote another.

Another user wrote, “Then, shame on our Sarkar! Shame on BCCI! Fake nationalists!”

“Sunil is literally the OG. Glad he’s in the UK so he can be out of the Modi-Shah govt pressure. He can voice his opinion freely,” came from another.

“I strongly condemned today's match, literally, the match was so important over the heinous act of the opponents? Every time everything is not related to money or politics, sometimes standing for your own people is also important,” posted another.

Suniel Shetty on India vs Pakistan match Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has commented on the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match. He has also backed the players.

“As Indians, I think that is our personal call that we have to take, whether we want to see it, whether we don't want to see it, whether we want to go or not go, and that's a call India has to take,” he told ANI.

“But, you cannot blame cricketers for playing because they are sportsmen, they are expected to represent the country,” he said.