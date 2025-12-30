BPL 2025-26: BCB postpones 30 December matches after Khaleda Zia’s death; when will both matches be held?

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has cancelled Tuesday's double-header in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The move follows the death of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. The BCB announced the decision shortly before the first match as a mark of national respect and mourning.

Under the original schedule, the Sylhet Titans were to play the Chattogram Royals at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The evening fixture was between the Dhaka Capitals against the Rangpur Riders at the same venue. The BPL 2025-26 season recently kicked off on 26 December.

“In respect of the nation’s mourning following the passing of Begum Khaleda Zia, today’s BPL T20 matches have been cancelled. Revised fixtures will be announced in due course,” the BCB wrote on X.

New dates for cancelled BPL 2025-26 matches Although an official statement is yet to be announced on the revised fixture of the cancelled matches, a report on cricfrenzy.com stated that the matches have been rescheduled for 31 December. Notably, 31 January was a rest day according to the original calendar.

The report stated that the Sylhet Titans vs Chattogram Royals match will begin at 3 PM local time (2:30 PM IST) instead of usual 1 PM local time. The second match between the Dhaka Capitals and the Rangpur Riders will now start at 8 PM local time (7:30 PM IST).

When did Begum Khaleda Zia die? Begum Khaleda Zia died after a prolonged illness in the early hours on Tuesday at the age of 80. Begum Khaleda Zia was under treatment for multiple ailments. On Monday, doctors at the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, where she was admitted, had described Begum Khaleda Zia's condition as “extremely critical”.

The news of Begum Khaleda Zia's death was confirmed by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, who wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, “Our favourite leader is no longer with us. She left us at 6 AM this morning.”

BCB recalls Begum Khaleda Zia's support After her death, the BCB recalled Begum Khaleda Zia's support towards the game in the country and stated that her contributions paved the way for several advancements the game enjoys today.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Begum Khaleda Zia, Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and former Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh,” the BCB wrote in a statement.

“The BCB recalls with gratitude her constant blessings and good wishes for the progress of cricket in the country. During her tenure as Prime Minister, she provided outstanding support for the development of cricket in Bangladesh, significantly contributing to improvements in cricket infrastructure and the growth of the sport nationwide,” it further added.