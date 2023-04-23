'Brainless from Lko..': Venkatesh Prasad criticises KL Rahul, LSG over poor performance2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 03:41 PM IST
- At one point of time, LSG needed 30 to win off the last six overs with eight wickets in hand and skipper KL Rahul already crossed 50, despite this, LSG failed to chase down a target of 136.
Despite chasing a low target of 136 runs against Gujarat Titans at their home ground of Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on 22 April, KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants batters couldn't finish the match and lost by 7 runs.
